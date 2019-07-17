WalletHub names Tampa best city in Florida to live in

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa residents, rejoice! A new study from WalletHub has named The Big Guava the best Floridian city to live in and the No. 15 best city to live in across the country.

The financial wellness company compared the 62 largest U.S. cities based on 56 indicators of attractiveness to potential residents.

With a data set that ranges from the quality of public schools and life expectancy to job opportunities and property taxes.

Tampa was ranked No. 4 overall for affordability, which included data such as the home-ownership rate, cost of living and median annual property taxes.

The city also had the fifth lowest crime rate among the 62 cities surveyed.