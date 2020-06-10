VIDEO: Men appear to mock Floyd’s death next to protesters

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – There were some tense moments during a recent Black Lives Matter march in New Jersey.

A video out of Franklinville shows counter-protesters mocking George Floyd’s death.

A group of white men can be seen in front of a Trump sign re-enacting the killing.

One of the so-called “All Lives Matter” protesters was identified as a FedEx employee. He has since been fired.

Another is a state corrections worker who has since been suspended pending an investigation.

It’s unclear who is who in the videos.

CNN has reached out to the men in the video but hasn’t gotten a response.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss