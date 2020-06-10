VIDEO: Men appear to mock Floyd’s death next to protesters

(CNN) – There were some tense moments during a recent Black Lives Matter march in New Jersey.

A video out of Franklinville shows counter-protesters mocking George Floyd’s death.

A group of white men can be seen in front of a Trump sign re-enacting the killing.

One of the so-called “All Lives Matter” protesters was identified as a FedEx employee. He has since been fired.

Another is a state corrections worker who has since been suspended pending an investigation.

It’s unclear who is who in the videos.

CNN has reached out to the men in the video but hasn’t gotten a response.

