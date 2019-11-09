VIDEO: Man jumps on radio host’s car, punches person during rampage in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa radio host who usually reports the news found herself in the middle of a violent story this past weekend.

AJ Malone, a morning show host on 98Rock, tells 8 On Your Side a man went on a violent tirade through downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday and used her car as a trampoline. Malone caught the act on camera.

“I thought maybe he was crossing the street. I came to a stop and sure enough, that was not the case,” Malone said. “He started screaming and jumped on the hood of my car and proceeded to jump and jump some more and then jumped on the roof and jump some more.”

In the light of day, the damage is visible on Malone’s vehicle which she now says is totaled.

“I was definitely in shock and wondering what is the best avenue. What do you do next in this situation? I didn’t know if he had a gun or what could possibly happen next,” said Malone.

According to police, the violence continued after Malone. The suspect can be seen on video reaching into another vehicle and punching the passenger. Moments later, the suspect gets into another car and leaves the scene.

“We want justice. This isn’t okay. You can’t just run and jump on someone’s vehicle because you’re angry and you certainly can’t go punching anyone either,” Malone said.

According to police, they are still searching for the suspect who now faces several charges including criminal assault, felony criminal mischief and burglary with assault.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call police.