Hurricane Hunters fly into Hurricane Laura at sunset; here’s what they see

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters shared powerful footage they captured while flying into Hurricane Laura Tuesday evening.
A crew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew into Hurricane Laura from Charleston International Airport to collect data for the National Hurricane Center.
Laura is a Category 3 hurricane expected to reach an ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 strength by landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border, NHC says.
Watch footage from the Hurricane Hunters’ flight into Laura in the video player above.
