VIDEO: Body camera footage timelines ‘gun battle,’ shooting of Pasco deputy

WARNING: VIDEO ABOVE FEATURES GRAPHIC CONTENT

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County sheriff’s deputy is back on the job nearly two months after surviving what was described an “absolute gun battle” while on duty.

Deputy Chris Stone was shot June 8 while responding to a domestic violence call. For the last two months, Deputy Stone has been recovering at home.

Sheriff Chris Nocco held a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. where he played some of the body camera footage of the night of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says 41-year-old Stone was shot in the leg while responding to a domestic violence call in New Port Richey.

Deputies were called to Humbolt Avenue for a domestic violence call around 12:25 a.m. Officials say 62-year-old Terrance Peterson got into an argument with his wife and shot at the wife’s Amazon Alexa.

Peterson barricaded himself in the house for several hours as deputies attempted to end the standoff peacefully. When deputies went into the home, Sheriff Nocco says Peterson fired multiple rounds at them.

“This was a battle. This was an absolute gun battle. And the deputies’ heroism was second to none,” Nocco said.

Several sheriff’s office vehicles were struck by gunfire, as well as neighboring homes, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Stone’s femoral artery was cut by the bullet. Had it not been for his fellow deputies’ efforts, he could have bled to death at the scene.

Stone has been with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office since July 2017.

