University of Tampa named top college by The Princeton Review

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of Tampa has been named by The Princeton Review as one of the best colleges for undergraduates in the country.

The rankings, listed in the book “The Best 385 Colleges,” are based on surveys of 140,000 students at 385 colleges across the United States.

In a profile of the university, students mention UT’s “many resources and opportunities” and its “hands-on and experiential learning.”

They also acknowledge the instructors, in-depth learning environments and diversity on campus.

“We salute The University of Tampa for its outstanding academics and we are truly pleased to recommend it to prospective applicants searching for their personal ‘best-fit’ college,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief and lead author of “The Best 385 Colleges.”

The university, which has made the list in previous years, has more than 8,000 students currently enrolled.

“UT’s continued inclusion in this well-respected guide is a testament to the expertise and commitment of our faculty and staff to provide an outstanding educational experience for students,” said UT President Ronald L. Vaughn.