University of Florida students help create Plant City corn maze

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- Climbing high into the sky at the Single R Ranch, you’ll find the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze.

The five-acre maze has been around for eight seasons and has become a Fall and Plant City staple.

“Everyone loves it, they bring out their family, their friends,” said Janet Futch with Futch Entertainment.

Futch, along with her family have owned the ranch for the last 100 years, however, this year, they’ve asked for some outside help constructing the popular maze.

Now, for the second year in a row, University of Florida Geomatics students are partnering with the family farm.

“We thought, what a great idea to have them lay it out. It has been a great experience,” said Futch.

Betty Morris and Tim Jaskiewicz are responsible for bringing this Autumn attraction to life.

“We were just applying what we learned in our classes and the growing of the corn was up to the Futch’s,” said Morris.

“I am a surveyor and have been for about 35 years now. When I joined the geomatics program at the University of Florida, I knew my years of experience, would help out with the laying out of this,” said Jaskiewicz.

The overall design of the maze, was inspired by the Florida Strawberry Growers Association logo. The association also sponsored a $1,000 scholarship for each student.

“We were able to take the design and duplicate it in the field and mow it and create what you see here,” said Jaskiewicz.

The Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is open on weekends through Oct. 27. For more information, visit their website.