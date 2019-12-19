Trump to address young conservatives at Florida conference

President Donald Trump waves at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The White House said President Donald Trump will be in Florida this weekend to speak at a conference for young conservatives.

Trump will speak at Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Other speakers include Sean Hannity, Trump’s attorney Rudy Guiliani, former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump Jr., and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The White House said Tuesday that Trump will address 3,000 student leaders from across the country.

The Palm Beach Post reports Ken Starr, who led the investigation that resulted in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, is also on the agenda.

