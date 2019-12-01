Trouble in Toyland: New report outlines unsafe toys

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s that time of the year when toys start flying off the shelves as parents prepare for the holiday season. But there is a new report that urges buyers to beware of dangerous toys.

“I want families in the Tampa Bay area and across the country to have a safe and happy holiday season,” Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) said.

On Tuesday morning, just ahead of one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Rep. Castor delivered the 34th Annual Florida PIRG Education Fund’s Trouble in Toyland safety report.

“There’s a lot on the market, there is a lot online. We need to make sure that parents, grandparents and families have the tools they need to make smart purchases on safe toys,” said Castor.

The report identified three core dangers: Those that parents can detect, hidden toxins and hazards, and recalled toys.

Excessively loud toys and small toys that pose as choking hazards are considered detectable dangers.

“If a toy is able to fit through a toilet paper roll, it is probably unsafe for a child that is under 3,” said Arielle Mizrahi with Florida PIRG.

Also on the list of dangers are toys with hidden toxins like Boron, which can be found in products like slime.

“The U.S. currently has no limit on Boron in children’s products,” said Susan McGrath, the executive director of the Florida Consumer Action Network.

The Toyland safety report also focused on recalled toys like non-motorized scooters and smart toys.

“A lot of those companies are surreptitiously gathering location data on your kids,” said Castor.

Fisher Price Rock ‘n Play Incline Sleepers also didn’t make the cut.

“A lot of the bumpers on cribs, they have been a source of severe trauma for children and has led to a number of deaths,” Castor said.

In the past, the report has led to over 150 toy recalls. To see what toys are safe this holiday season, head to SaferProducts.gov.