Tropical Storm Odette forms off of East Coast, not projected to be a major concern for U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off of the United States’ mid-Atlantic coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is centered 225 miles off of the coast of Cape May, New Jersey. The NHC reports that the storm as mas sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is moving northeast at 15 miles per hour.

Although its center is a little bit more organized and has non-tropical characteristics, the structure still resembles that of a tropical cyclone.

For New England, Odette could cause some choppy waters and swells along the coast. Nonetheless, it shouldn’t bring any major concerns for the US and is expected to be post-tropical when it reaches the waters south of Canada Saturday night.

There are currently no watches or warnings declared as of the 5 p.m. update.