‘TRIBE Seminole Heights’ teaches coding, yoga music and more

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WFLA) – A new community center in Seminole Heights has a jack of all trades where kids can master them all.

At TRIBE Seminole Heights students can drop in for karate, coding, yoga, guitar lessons and more.

There are all sorts of arts and crafts and even science classes.

There is even a community closet where folks in need can get clothing items for their kids for free.

Director Kristen Brown says she has a vision to build a community and support families in Tampa.

TRIBE Seminole Heights will have 50 new classes as kiddos head back to school.

The new after school sessions will take place on Monday to Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.

The schedule will be out on Wednesday, Aug. 7 on the TRIBE Seminole Heights website.

TRIBE runs on volunteer power and is held in the Seminole Heights United Methodist Church.

