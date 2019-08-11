Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

‘TRIBE Seminole Heights’ teaches coding, yoga music and more

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WFLA) – A new community center in Seminole Heights has a jack of all trades where kids can master them all.

At TRIBE Seminole Heights students can drop in for karate, coding, yoga, guitar lessons and more.

There are all sorts of arts and crafts and even science classes.

There is even a community closet where folks in need can get clothing items for their kids for free.

Director Kristen Brown says she has a vision to build a community and support families in Tampa.

TRIBE Seminole Heights will have 50 new classes as kiddos head back to school.

The new after school sessions will take place on Monday to Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.

The schedule will be out on Wednesday, Aug. 7 on the TRIBE Seminole Heights website.

TRIBE runs on volunteer power and is held in the Seminole Heights United Methodist Church.

CLICK HERE to learn more about TRIBE Seminole Heights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss