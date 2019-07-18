Driver in critical condition after crash with tractor-trailer on State Road 60

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is in critical condition after they allegedly failed to stop for a red signal and their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 60 in Valrico.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was headed west on State Road 60 and ran into the rear of an M.C.M Logistics semi near Mount Carmel Road.

Investigators say there were no tire marks at the crash site, indicating that the driver had no intention of stopping.

According to troopers, the driver sustained serious injuries and lost an arm. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine whether the driver was texting when the crash occurred.

Further information was not immediately available.

