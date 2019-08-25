The Getaway Maximo closes abruptly in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular restaurant has closed abruptly at the Maximo Marina in St. Petersburg.

The Getaway Maximo made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday morning, saying “We will no longer be operating out of this location. Thank you for your support.”

The restaurant had just expanded to the marina in 2018.

No one was at the location Thursday when 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth stopped by.

The closure was so abrupt, neighbors stopped by to see if what they were hearing was true.

“I think it was a bad location,” said one woman.

One of the owners of the restaurant, Karina Tashkin, had no comment.

No further details regarding the closure were immediately available. The Getaway location on Gandy Boulevard remains open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.