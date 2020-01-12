Temple Terrace mom making sure kids in community don’t go hungry

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Temple Terrace mother is doing her part to make sure kids in her community have something to eat.

“A thought popped into my head that we had kids in my town that were going hungry,” Megan McLemore explained.

For the last five months, McLemore has been delivering bags of food to eight different schools in the Temple Terrace area and, on average, is able to feed 80 children each week.

McLemore tells 8 On Your Side that her program “Food Packs 4 Kids” may be the only meal the students eat when they go home on the weekends.

“As a parent, that wasn’t okay with me. In the bags, there is a breakfast bar or a lunch. A lunch would be the cup of noodles or Mac and cheese. Then it will have a fruit cup. There is always a bottle of water.”





McLemore assembles each bag at her Temple Terrace apartment. She tells 8 On Your Side the community has provided the donations for the bags, including boxes of noodles and other nonperishable items. But McLemore says she needs more in order to expand.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this if I did not have volunteers. The donations need to keep coming in. I haven’t had any issues so far but if I want to continue it, they need to keep coming,” said McLemore.

McLemore also hopes to add fresh produce to the bags and is looking for community support to make that a reality.

For more information on “Food Packs 4 Kids,” visit their Facebook page.