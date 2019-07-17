Teens arrested for string of auto burglaries in Brandon

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three teenagers accused of breaking into cars in Brandon, according to a news release.

Armario Gilbert, 19, and two others are charged with nine counts of burglary among other charges. 8 On Your Side is not naming the two teens because of their age.

At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 2300 block of Camden View Drive after the teenagers allegedly tried to break into a woman’s car while she was inside of it.

When deputies arrived, the teens fled in a stolen car and ended up on York Drive at a dead end. The teens abandoned the vehicle and managed to evade law enforcement.

A search of the car turned up stolen property from a number of other burglaries.

About an hour later, deputies were called to a burglary in the 1700 block of Orange Hill Drive and saw the suspects flee the area on foot.

One of them was found hiding in the backyard of a home. The other two were located with the assistance of aviation and K9 units.

All three suspects were charged with nine counts of burglary and several other charges.

Those with information about the alleged crimes are encouraged to call detectives at 813-247-8200.

