ALBANY, N.Y. (WNYT/WFLA) — A teacher was arrested after allegedly choking a 6-year-old student at Kipp Albany Community Public Charter School in New York.

According to WNYT, the teacher, Francine Ruffin, allegedly grabbed the child’s wrist and neck until his feet were off the floor, and penetrated his skin with her nails. Then she put him in a closet.

The child’s family is suing the school, teacher and Kipp Tech Valley Charter Schools.

The 13-page lawsuit claims the child was waiting in line for the bathroom while getting bullied by another student, and asked him to stop. That’s when Ruffin grabbed him by the neck.

“The kid is now in counseling. The kid is scared to go back to school,” the family’s attorney, Daniel Smalls, said.

The lawsuit claims the teacher has previously put other students in closets.

According to NBC, the teacher allegedly gave the child a Band-Aid to cover up the laceration.

Smalls also said the child’s mother did not get a notice from the school. The mom found out when the child came home and told her what happened.

The child’s mom allegedly went to the school the next day with the police.

The teacher was arrested by Albany Police days after the incident.