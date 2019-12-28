Tampa veteran battling cancer granted wish of making one more snow angel

Mobile
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — It snowed on Christmas Eve in Tampa for a 76-year-old veteran battling stage 4 cancer with one last wish.

Albert Septien was brought to tears as he got to live out his life-long dream of once again making a snow angel, as he did as a kid in Connecticut.

Around Thanksgiving, Septien found out his cancer had gotten worse. His cousin, Jose Maestre, asked him what his biggest wish was. Septien told him it was to make a snow angel again.

“To feel the coldness, all of that, it was really good,” Septien said. “I was soaked, even to my underwear but it was great.”

“This may be his last Christmas with us and I wanted to make sure I could fulfill his wish,” Maestre said.

And they did.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss