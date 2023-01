TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds gathered in Tampa on Sunday to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Hundreds gathered at Water Works Park to enjoy Chinese art, performances and food at an event hosted by the Suncoast Association of Chinese Americans.

2023 is the year of the rabbit, bringing increased prosperity, abundance and fertility.

The holiday, also known as Chinese New Year and Spring Festival, will last until Feb. 1.