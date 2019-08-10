Tampa named among most pet-friendly cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report from WalletHub has dubbed Tampa as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States.

Considering the fact that in 2018, the pet food industry reached a $91 billion global value, and pets can add anywhere between a $227 to $2,000 cost per family annually, WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 24 metrics.

The data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita.

Tampa landed at No. 3 on the list, just behind Orlando.

The Big Guava tied with five other cities for the top spot in the category of most veterinarians per capita.

Tampa also ranked in the top ten for the pet budget category.

Surprisingly, St. Petersburg placed at No. 36 on the list, despite it being recognized as the No. 1 large pet-friendly city in the entire country by the Mars Corporation. The city also recently launched St. Pete PAWS, a program for businesses to become pet-friendly certified.