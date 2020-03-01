Tampa mom donating wedding dress of daughter who died of cancer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Beautiful memories and a beautiful dress are just about all Denise Haynes has left of her daughter Kady Haynes.

“I love everything about it but I, of course, love the memory of Kady in it. She was beaming, she was radiant,” said Haynes.

Kady married her high school sweetheart in 2011. Shortly after the couple said “I do,” the unthinkable happened.

The then 28-year-old was diagnosed with an aggressive form of triple-negative breast cancer in 2012.

“She was always positive and had a great attitude that she was going to beat this until she got diagnosed as being metastatic. Unfortunately, when you are diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, there is no cure,” said Haynes.

Kady passed away in the spring of 2014.

“When she died, we had people come to us that we had no idea of how she was supporting them,” Haynes said.

During Kady’s young life, she was known to be a generous and a giving spirit. She even participated in the Angel Tree program, providing Christmas gifts for underprivileged children.

Now Kady’s mother believes donating her wedding gown is exactly what her child would want.

“Everything is hand done, the beading, the embroidery,” said Haynes.

Haynes tells 8 On Your Side she is looking to donate the $8,000 contour gown in hopes it sees another bride down the aisle.

“We want it to go to somebody who will embrace the idea of generosity and giving but we would love if the story continued and they were able to pass it on to someone else in the same spirit,” she said.





Since Kady’s passing, Haynes has created the Kady Haynes Beauty for Ashes Project where she aims to help other women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and their families.

If you would like to reach Denise Haynes, you can email her at all4kady@gmail.com.