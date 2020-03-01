Tampa mom donating wedding dress of daughter who died of cancer

Mobile
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Beautiful memories and a beautiful dress are just about all Denise Haynes has left of her daughter Kady Haynes.

“I love everything about it but I, of course, love the memory of Kady in it. She was beaming, she was radiant,” said Haynes.

Kady married her high school sweetheart in 2011. Shortly after the couple said “I do,” the unthinkable happened.

The then 28-year-old was diagnosed with an aggressive form of triple-negative breast cancer in 2012.

“She was always positive and had a great attitude that she was going to beat this until she got diagnosed as being metastatic. Unfortunately, when you are diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, there is no cure,” said Haynes.

Kady passed away in the spring of 2014.

“When she died, we had people come to us that we had no idea of how she was supporting them,” Haynes said.

During Kady’s young life, she was known to be a generous and a giving spirit. She even participated in the Angel Tree program, providing Christmas gifts for underprivileged children.

Now Kady’s mother believes donating her wedding gown is exactly what her child would want.

“Everything is hand done, the beading, the embroidery,” said Haynes.

Haynes tells 8 On Your Side she is looking to donate the $8,000 contour gown in hopes it sees another bride down the aisle.

“We want it to go to somebody who will embrace the idea of generosity and giving but we would love if the story continued and they were able to pass it on to someone else in the same spirit,” she said.

Since Kady’s passing, Haynes has created the Kady Haynes Beauty for Ashes Project where she aims to help other women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and their families. 

If you would like to reach Denise Haynes, you can email her at all4kady@gmail.com.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say"

Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week"

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled "41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school"

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa"

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today"

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit"

Man robbed after Grindr meet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man robbed after Grindr meet"

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation"

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary"

Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss