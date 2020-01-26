Tampa mayor, Jane Castor, ranks among top 6 mayors in country

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)- Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is making national headlines after being listed by The Hill among the country’s top six mayors.

The list, which placed Castor among six urban mayors making waves in communities across the country, noted Castor’s focus on the city’s STEM programs and opportunities for students.

“One of the factors that [companies] always research is the availability of a qualified workforce, and fortunately we have that. But we want to ensure that availability moving forward,” Castor told The Hill. “We get to expose all of these young students to STEM opportunities around Tampa.”

Castor, who is six months into her term, traveled to Washington, DC Thursday for the 88th U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The bipartisan group will hold sessions on issues including gun violence prevention, climate change, immigration, youth engagement, affordable housing, the 2020 Census, economic mobility, and infrastructure.

“I always say, if you want to get things done then give it to a Mayor,” said Castor. “Our cities are our country’s backbone and are leading the way on transportation, workforce development, affordable housing, streamlining permitting and cutting the red tape, and making critical investments in sustainability and resilience to combat climate change and sea-level rise.”

