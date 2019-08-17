Tampa man plans to spend 72 hours in cage to raise awareness about animal shelters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Kris Rotonda, president of Jordan’s Way Charity, plans to spend 72 hours in a dog cage to raise money and food for animals in shelters across the country.
“I really want to show the perspective of an animal inside of a shelter,” Rotonda said.
Rotonda’s three day stay will start Saturday and take place at YOUR Humane Society SPCA , a no-kill shelter in Sumter County.
“So people are usually scared of shelters, like adopting or volunteering there, so I said it’s not a scary place and I was going to do it from the perspective of a dog,” Rotonda said.
Rotonda, tells 8 On Your Side he started his charity, Jordan’s Way, in honor of his late dog Jordan who died from cancer last year. He says his 72 hours inside of a cage will also coincide with Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that aims to help find loving homes for animals in need.
“Kind of bring more awareness to the Clear the Shelters idea,” he said. “Anything from donating, share, message me. I will be on my phone while I am in the cage for awhile. So anything like that can help.”
This isn’t Rontonda’s first stunt to raise awareness for animals in shelters. Recently, he pulled a 250-pound tire through New York City.
To learn more about Jordan’s Way or to learn how to donate, log onto Rontonda’s websites.
Here are some of the local shelters that are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for the Clear the Shelters event:
- Citrus County Animal Services – 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness
- Humane Society of Polk County – 3195 Dundee Road Winter, Haven
- Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc – 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida
- Paw Warriors, Inc. – 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill
- SPCA Florida – 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland
- Friends of Strays Animal Shelter – 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
- Pinellas County Animal Services – 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo
- SPCA of Hernando County – 9075 Grant St, Brooksville
- Humane Society of Tampa Bay – 3607 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa
- SPCA Tampa Bay – 9099 130th Ave North, Largo
- Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services – 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring
- St. Francis Animal Rescue – 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
- FLUFF Animal Rescue – 11220 Park Blvd N, Seminole
- Manatee County Animal Services: Palmetto Shelter – 305 25th St W, Palmetto
- Manatee County Cat Town – 216 6th Ave E, Bradenton
- Pasco County Animal Services – 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’Lakes
- St. Francis Society, Inc. – Pet Smart – 12835 Citrus Plaza Dr, Tampa
- The Humane Society of the Nature Coast – 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville
- Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center – 440 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa
- Humane Society of Manatee County – 2515 14th Street W, Bradenton
- Save Our Strays Inc. Safety Harbor, FL – 3223 San Jose Street, Clearwater
- Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section – 7115 De Castro Rd, Winter Haven
- Hernando County Animal Services – 19450 Oliver St., Brooksville
- Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, FL – 5718 21st Ave W, Bradenton
- Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater
- Rescue Cats of Florida, 211 West Alexander Street, Plant City
- Precious Paws Rescue, 5164 S. Florida Avenue (Route 41), Inverness
- Hands Helping Paws Rescue, 53 West Bay Boulevard South, Lake Wales
- Cat Kids Rescue, 10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 308, Largo
- Suncoast Animal League, 1030 Pennsylvania Ave., Palm Harbor
- Cat Haven Rescue of Tampa-Pasco County, 1231 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
- Cat Haven Rescue of Pasco County, 8529 Little Road, New Port Richey
- Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood
- Rebels Rescue, 11665 W Hillsborough Ave., Tampa
- Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka city
- Cat Crusaders, Inc, 6248 Commerce Palms Drive, Tampa
- SPCA Suncoast, 7734 Congress St., New Port Richey
- Rescue Cats of Florida, 3313 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Valrico
- Countless Cats Rescue Inc., 3139 Duane Avenue, Oldsmar
- Cat Call Inc, Pet Smart 1051 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon
- Cat Call Inc, 11331 Causeway Blvd, Brandon