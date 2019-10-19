Tampa International Airport breaks last year’s record number of passengers

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport saw record-breaking numbers of passengers during the last fiscal year, according to reports released Tuesday.

The airport served 22,166,049 million passengers in Fiscal Year 2019. That’s a 5.5% increase over the previous year.

The airport began a three-phase expansion in 2014. Currently, in Phase 2, TIA officials say the steady growth has more to do with the influx of direct flights than it does with the in-progress expansion.

Growing traffic

Take a look at how Tampa International Airport’s traffic has grown since beginning its expansion. Hover over the bars to see the exact number.

Sources: Tampa International Airport

Since then, TIA has seen 4.84 million more passengers, for nearly a 28% increase, according to TIA spokesman Danny Valentine.

TIA reported a 4.8% increase in domestic travel, while international passenger traffic jumped 19.3%.

Following its busiest spring break yet when nearly 2.8 million passengers came through TIA from March 5 to April 9, the airport has added numerous additional flights.

TPA is adding service to London’s Gatwick on Oct. 31 and Delta Air Lines added its first European route to Amsterdam early this summer.

Among its 252 domestic flights per day, TIA officials say Spirit Airlines saw a 30% passenger increase over the previous year following the addition of service to Philadelphia and San Juan.

“We’re really seeing tremendous momentum in international air service, especially to Europe, with five nonstop flights to four cities,” Lopano said. “The reach of these flights goes beyond just one city because many of these destinations offer a convenient connection to cities throughout Europe, Africa, Asia and really, almost anywhere in the world. And not only do these flights allow our residents to explore the world, but they bring visitors from across the globe to Tampa.”