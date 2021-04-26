Tampa high school students to premiere self-produced films at Patriot Film Festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Carrollwood Day School‘s Senior DP Film Class is hosting its first annual Patriot Film Festival.

The black-tie event will have a red carpet. Then there will be showings of the films followed by an awards ceremony.

There will be five general categories with three nominated films for each one. All the films will be played before the winner for each category is announced.

Students were tasked with creating a short film and overseeing it through all stages of production.

The students saw screenings of all the films submitted, wrote analyses, ranked the films and them for each category.

The festival will get underway Friday, April 30. Guests can walk the red carpet in front of the school at 6 p.m. The screenings will begin at 7 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to attend. Tickets for festival can be found on Eventbrite and a live stream will also be available on YouTube.