TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), announced Friday it arrested Renee Stephens, 32, of Tampa, on charges of fentanyl trafficking and possession, among other charges.

In August, FDLE began investigating Stephens after a tip regarding their drug trafficking activities, the department said. The three month investigation reportedly concluded with agents conducting controlled purchases of 58 grams of fentanyl from Stephens.

Investigators said during one of the purchases, Stephens was holding her infant child while handling the drugs.

On Dec. 11, FDLE agents searched Stephens’ home and found 153 grams of fentanyl, 100 fentanyl pills and marijuana, the department said. Additionally, 63 individual packages made to look like candy, chips, and cereal were seized.

Agents said Stephens was known as the “candy lady,” and was selling drug-infused candy to children in the neighborhood.

Stephens’ husband Vincent Stephens, who is behind bars on drug-related charges, helped facilitate deals for his wife and has been charged with conspiracy to traffic and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to FDLE.

Stephens was arrested and book into Hillsborough County Jail on Dec. 13. She is facing charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of cannabis, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and maintaining a dwelling to traffic narcotics with minors present.

Her bond is set at $92,000.