Tampa Bay’s hidden graves: Here’s where more may be buried

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The search began Tuesday at MacDill Air Force Base to learn more about a hidden cemetery potentially buried underneath the base’s grounds.

A ground-penetrating radar search of at least 126 graves buried at Zion Cemetery – in what is now Robles Park – has prompted searches on both sides of Tampa Bay. Those searches have spanned as far north as Brooksville.

8 On Your Side has reported the seemingly countless discoveries of lost graves around Tampa Bay over the last few years.

Now one of those lost graves may uncover dozens of graves on the grounds of MacDill, where death certificates dating back from the early 1900s point to the final resting place of residents.

Two archaeologists, two cadaver dogs and two K-9 handlers explored woods on the base on Tuesday and marked any indications of a cemetery or burial site.

“We’re taking our time and we’re making sure we do everything right. We’re hiring experts and we’re really looking at the area so that we can do right by the families if there are folks buried here and do right by them, because that’s what they deserve,” Lt. Brandon Turner, a MacDill AFB spokesman said.

