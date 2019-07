CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Break out the hockey sticks for this beach party!

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting their first-ever Bolts Beach Bash on Saturday, July 27 at Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach.

The beach bash will feature a ball hockey and cornhole tournament, a trivia contest, a sunset cinema showing of Mighty Ducks 3 on Clearwater Beach, and Young MC will be performing.

Fans must RSVP for this free event on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s website.