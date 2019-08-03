Tampa Bay hospitals ranked in top 10 by US News and World Report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three Tampa Bay area hospitals have been ranked among the best in the state, according to U.S. News and World Report’s list of the best hospitals for 2019-20.

Overall, 165 hospitals out of 4,500 in the nation were named in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings.

Some rankings on the list – which is now in its 30th year – were based on structure along with process/expert opinion and outcomes, while others were ranked only on expert opinion.

Tampa General Hospital ranked third in Florida, and also ranked among the top 50 hospitals across the country in the following five specialties:

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Nephrology

Orthopedics

Urology

“Our team members are committed to providing world-class care to our patients, so we appreciate this recognition,” said TGH President and CEO John Couris. “Our goal is to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America.”

