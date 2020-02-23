Tampa Bay counties received more than $100M in Airbnb bed tax last year

Mobile
Posted: / Updated:
Airbnb_286249

Airbnb is a website allowing users to rent lodging in private homes.

PINELLAS CO., Fla (WFLA) – Love them or hate them, Airbnb rentals are making a major economic impact in the Tampa Bay area.

Florida’s 60,000 home rentals listed on Airbnb in 2018 saw $89.5 million in the state’s bed tax revenue. That number skyrocketed this year, yielding more than $136.7 million in tax revenue to the Sunshine State.

About $39.7 million of that total came from Florida’s bed tax revenue, up from $27 million in 2018.

Florida’s bed tax – generally used to fund local tourism efforts – requires Airbnb guests to pay anywhere from a 4 to 6 percent tax as part of their reservation. It currently impacts 44 of the state’s 67 counties. Only six Tampa Bay counties are impacted: Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota.

Pinellas County collected the third-highest amount in tax revenue in the state at $4.5 million. They were behind Broward County which collected $7.5 million and Miami-Dade County which collected $13.3 million in revenue.

Hillsborough and Sarasota counties follow with $2 million and $1.8 million respectively.

2019 AirBnB bed tax revenue

Hover over the bars to see the numbers.

Source: AirBnB

The report comes as Sarasota residents are growing increasingly unhappy with the influx of Airbnb renters.

Between 2017 and 2018, the number of Airbnb renters in Sarasota County grew from 67,000 to 100,000 with almost 1,300 listings across multiple vacation rental platforms.

Last year, rental analytics website All the Rooms called Sarasota one of the fastest-growing vacation markets in the country.

But neighbors remain concerned about property values.

Sarasota County Commissioners have fielded dozens of complaints from residents, concerned that Airbnb renters will ruin the county’s sleepy, scenic neighborhoods.

community meeting will be held by the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

The meeting promises to “address the varied and complex issues of short-term rentals.”

LATEST ‘BY THE NUMBERS’ HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week"

Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota"

1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal"

Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating"

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic"

2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day"

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters"

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US"

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m."

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss