Tampa Bay Comic Convention: What to know, where to watch 2019 Cosplay Contest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s that time of year when colorfully costumed cosplayers and other fans will head to the Tampa Convention Center.

Tampa Bay Comic Convention takes place Friday through Sunday.

WFLA Digital Reporter Daisy Ruth will be live streaming the 2019 Cosplay Contest on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

You can watch the contest and see all the amazing costumes on the WFLA Facebook page.

Categories for the contest include TV/movie, comics, video games, anime, Star Wars and kids.

“Best In Show” will receive a $500 prize. Best group will receive $300.

Other prizes include best craftsmanship and three places for kids costumes.

Registration for the contest is first come, first served.

Celebrity guests include Bonnie Wright of “Harry Potter,” Michael Rooker of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Walking Dead,” Ron Perlman of “Hellboy” and “Sons of Anarchy” and many more.

Click here for the schedule of celebrity Q&A panels and autographs

Other events include the Florida Foam Fighting Sword Fighting Arena, Adult Nerdy Flow Yoga, a Pokemon Go meetup and The Grid: E-Gaming, a fundraiser to benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Click here for the full schedule of events

Tampa Bay Comic Con schedule:

Saturday: 9 a.m. to midnight (Exhibitor hall closes at 7 p.m.)

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission price when pre-ordered online:

3-Day: $70.95

Friday and Sunday only: $36.86

Saturday: $48.22