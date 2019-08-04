Breaking News
Suspect, 9 others dead, 16 injured in Ohio mass shooting
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Tampa Bay Comic-Con wrapping up today

Mobile
Posted: / Updated:



TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s that time of year when colorfully costumed cosplayers and other fans will head to the Tampa Convention Center.

The Tampa Bay Comic Convention wraps up Sunday.

Celebrity guests include Bonnie Wright of “Harry Potter,” Michael Rooker of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Walking Dead,” Ron Perlman of “Hellboy” and “Sons of Anarchy” and many more.

Click here for the schedule of celebrity Q&A panels and autographs

Other events include the Florida Foam Fighting Sword Fighting Arena, Adult Nerdy Flow Yoga, a Pokemon Go meetup and The Grid: E-Gaming, a fundraiser to benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Click here for the full schedule of events

Tampa Bay Comic Con schedule:
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission price when pre-ordered online:
3-Day: $70.95
Friday and Sunday only: $36.86
Saturday: $48.22

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss