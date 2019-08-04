Tampa Bay Comic-Con wrapping up today







TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s that time of year when colorfully costumed cosplayers and other fans will head to the Tampa Convention Center.

The Tampa Bay Comic Convention wraps up Sunday.

Celebrity guests include Bonnie Wright of “Harry Potter,” Michael Rooker of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Walking Dead,” Ron Perlman of “Hellboy” and “Sons of Anarchy” and many more.

Click here for the schedule of celebrity Q&A panels and autographs

Other events include the Florida Foam Fighting Sword Fighting Arena, Adult Nerdy Flow Yoga, a Pokemon Go meetup and The Grid: E-Gaming, a fundraiser to benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Click here for the full schedule of events

Tampa Bay Comic Con schedule:

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission price when pre-ordered online:

3-Day: $70.95

Friday and Sunday only: $36.86

Saturday: $48.22