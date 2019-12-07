Tampa Bay baby returns home after mother gives birth at Charlotte airport

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton mom Nereida Araujo and, 8-day-old baby Sky are back home after what was supposed to be a simple Thanksgiving trip suddenly turned into a birth that made headlines.

“I’m just going to tell her where she was born and how it all happened. I really didn’t think it would come to this, I was going have my baby on an airplane,” said Araujo.

One day before Thanksgiving, Araujo, her husband and two other children were flying to Pennsylvania to visit family via a layover in Charlotte. However, 20 minutes before landing, Araujo went into labor.

She eventually gave birth on the jetway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where paramedics were waiting.

“I just want to thank everyone who helped me through everything. They are our true heroes,” she said.

Lizyana Sky Taylor was born 11 days before her due date. Araujo said she was cleared to fly by her doctor and the airline.

Now, both mom and baby Lizyana Sky Taylor, are back in Florida.







“She is very peaceful, very calm and me, I am just healing still,” Araujo said.

Araujo told 8 On Your Side, she is now trying to adjust to sleepless nights, countless diaper changes and of course their newfound fame.

“To me, it’s too much attention!” the mother said.