Breaking News
Armed & dangerous suspect on run after shooting Brinks driver, good Samaritan during attempted ATM robbery in Brandon

Tampa Bay area seeing spike in flu cases

Mobile
Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Influenza cases have spiked across Florida, and especially in the Tampa Bay area.

In a weekly report, the Florida Department of Health said the percentage of flu cases in urgent care visits last week was between 4 and 5 percent — putting it above the peak activity seen in the previous four years.

The report also found that region six, which includes Sarasota and Manatee counties, had moderate flu activity. The rest of the Tampa Bay area saw mild activity.

In both cases, officials say the flu is increasing in most Tampa Bay area counties.

In Florida last week, 16 outbreaks were reported. That’s nine more than the cases reported during the previous week.

Of those outbreaks last week, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties each saw five or more outbreaks. Pasco and Sarasota counties each saw one to two outbreaks.

Florida hasn’t seen as much flu activity as other states such as Alabama or Mississippi, where flu activity has been highest so far this year.

Influenza, or flu, is a respiratory infection caused by multiple influenza viruses. The Florida Department of Health says flu viruses spread primarily when infected people cough, sneeze or talk.

Health officials say it’s still not too late to protect yourself against various strains of the flu. To find a place to get a flu vaccine, check with the Florida Department of Health vaccine locator.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss