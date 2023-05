The sky will be clear overnight with comfortable temps dropping into the upper 60s Monday morning. The next couple days will be dry with lots of sun and highs in the upper 80s.

A few showers will pop up Wednesday afternoon and move inland with rain and storms more likely Thursday and Friday.

As we head into the weekend rain chances go down a bit with the chance of isolated pm storms. Highs all week will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.