It should stay mostly dry overnight as lows drop into the mid and upper 70s Tuesday morning. It will stay hot and humid throughout the day Tuesday with highs around 90. Rain chances will increase as the day goes on with the best chance after lunch.

Rain chances stay high through the end of the work week as a weak front moves through the area. Rain chances Saturday will lower to 50 percent and even less Sunday into next week.

Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows in the mid 70s.