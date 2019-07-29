STORM TEAM 8: Typical afternoon storms develop today and tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The typical summer pattern of afternoon and early evening storms continues through the first half of the work week.

The day starts with sunshine and temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. The first showers develop with the sea breeze in the early afternoon, but the best chance for rain will be east of I-75 in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. A similar pattern will remain in place for Tuesday.

Tropical moisture will approach Florida by the end of the week, and that will increase rain chances to at least 50%.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Storm Team 8 is tracking an area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave just west of the Windward Islands. This disturbance is forecast to move west northwestward over the north-central Caribbean over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave (Invest 95-L) a 10% chance in the next two days and a 20% chance in the next five days of developing into a tropical system.

