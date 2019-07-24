STORM TEAM 8: Stalled front keeps high rain chances in the forecast this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cold front that broke the heat wave across much of the country has finally stalled in north Florida.

An onshore wind pattern will continue just south of the front for the next few days. Showers and storms are already pushing in from the Gulf of Mexico this morning. Rain chances will increase to 70% through the day, and multiple rounds of downpours are possible. The extra clouds and showers keep highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A similar day is expected tomorrow with a 60% chance of storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The front begins to fade away Friday, and the rain chance drops to 50%. We are back to typical July heat and afternoon storms for the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical Depression 3 has dissipated off of Florida’s east coast. We’ll be watching the northern Gulf of Mexico over the few days for the possible development of an area of low pressure.

DOWNLOAD: ‘GET THE FREE MAX DEFENDER 8’ APP FOR YOUR PHONE



CLICK HERE: TRACK THE STORMS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Make sure to download the popular, free News Channel 8 MaxDefender8 App on your smartphone for real-time conditions, forecasts, radar tracking, alerts, and more.

LATEST STORIES: