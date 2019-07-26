STORM TEAM 8: Rain chances decrease through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scattered downpours are still expected to push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico through the day. Today’s rain chance is 60%, which is lower than the past few days. Clouds and showers will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The front that has been stalled just to our north finally fades away tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s with only a few lingering showers.

Saturday’s rain chances will be limited to the afternoon and evening with a 50% chance of rain. Sunday’s rain chance will be down to 40% for the afternoon hours. It will be hotter this weekend as temperatures climb back into the low 90s each afternoon.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

No Development Expected over the next 5 days.

