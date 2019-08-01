STORM TEAM 8: Increasing rain chances to end the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We should expect a few clouds this morning, but it should be mostly rain-free.

With increasing moisture and a breeze from the northeast, scattered showers will start to form around midday. Rain chances increase to 50% this afternoon and evening, and those storms will push toward the Gulf of Mexico. Some storms will produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

By Friday, a tropical wave off Florida’s east coast will increase the rain chance to 60%, and storms will be possible off and on throughout the day. The extra clouds and rain will hold afternoon highs in the upper 80s. A similar day is expected Saturday with a 60% rain chance and highs in the upper 80s.

The “normal” pattern returns early next week with 40% chances for afternoon storms and highs near 90.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Storm Team 8 is tracking an area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean. This disturbance is forecast to move west northwestward over the north-central Caribbean over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave (Invest 95-L) a 10% chance in the next five days of developing into a tropical system.

Another tropical wave near Africa has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days. This system could become Chantal our next named early next week.

