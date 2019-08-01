Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

STORM TEAM 8: Increasing rain chances to end the week

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We should expect a few clouds this morning, but it should be mostly rain-free.

With increasing moisture and a breeze from the northeast, scattered showers will start to form around midday. Rain chances increase to 50% this afternoon and evening, and those storms will push toward the Gulf of Mexico. Some storms will produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

By Friday, a tropical wave off Florida’s east coast will increase the rain chance to 60%, and storms will be possible off and on throughout the day. The extra clouds and rain will hold afternoon highs in the upper 80s. A similar day is expected Saturday with a 60% rain chance and highs in the upper 80s.

The “normal” pattern returns early next week with 40% chances for afternoon storms and highs near 90.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Storm Team 8 is tracking an area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean. This disturbance is forecast to move west northwestward over the north-central Caribbean over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave (Invest 95-L) a 10% chance in the next five days of developing into a tropical system.

Another tropical wave near Africa has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days. This system could become Chantal our next named early next week.

DOWNLOAD: ‘GET THE FREE MAX DEFENDER 8’ APP FOR YOUR PHONE

CLICK HERE: TRACK THE STORMS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Make sure to download the popular, free News Channel 8 MaxDefender8 App on your smartphone for real-time conditions, forecasts, radar tracking, alerts, and more.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss