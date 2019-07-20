STORM TEAM 8: Hot, Humid, and a Summertime Pattern Returns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This morning we’ll have plenty of sunshine, but those temperatures along with the heat and humidity will build throughout the day. Feels like temperatures around 100+.

As we get into the late afternoon and evening hours, tropical downpours and frequent lightning are possible

The same summertime weather pattern will persist through the weekend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine to get both Saturday and Sunday started. Eventually, active sea breezes will trigger showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will surge back into the low and mid 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

No tropical activity is expected in the next five days.

