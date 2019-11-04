STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer work week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The front that brought the cooler air for the weekend is beginning to lift back to the north.

It still feels comfortable this morning, but the temperatures and humidity will increase quickly through the day. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s, which is above the average of 80 degrees.

There is a 10% chance a few stray showers developing as the front lifts through the area as well. It will be much warmer overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are pretty similar with highs in the mid 80s and a 20% chance of a few afternoon showers.

The next cold front looks to arrive late Friday night.