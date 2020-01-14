STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Very warm into the weekend, much cooler long range

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We still have several more very warm days ahead – but there is a batch of MUCH cooler air in our extended forecast.

Isolated showers (mostly across inland spots) will wind down later this evening. More low clouds and some areas of fog will develop during the overnight hours. Expect another mild night with low temperatures only dipping into the mid 60s by morning.

Temperatures will remain well above average near 80 degrees for the rest of the work week and into the first part of the weekend. A cold front will bring showers on Sunday – followed by a BIG cool down into early next week.

