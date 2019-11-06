STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Two more warm days before a cold front arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the mid 80s again this afternoon, staying just below the record high of 90 set in 2015.

Clouds increase this afternoon, and a few showers develop. Today’s rain chance is 30%. There will be a light breeze from the northeast all day.

The rain chance drops to less than 10% tomorrow, but it will still be quite warm for November. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front brings back a 30% chance of rain Friday before it passes to the south. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s, but it will only be in the 70s Saturday afternoon. Cooler air sticks around all weekend.