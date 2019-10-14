STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Quiet & dry for now, shower chances return later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a hot and dry start to the work week today, we’ll have to wait a little longer for rain chances to return to the forecast.

Look for mostly clear skies this evening and tonight with comfortable overnight low temperatures falling into the low/mid 70s. More sunshine is expected for Tuesday with high temperatures heading above average again to the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Deeper atmospheric moisture coupled with a weak frontal boundary that will move above us will bring small afternoon shower chances for the second half of this work week.

A disturbance moving in over the weekend will bring significantly better afternoon rain chances for Saturday and especially Sunday.

IN THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression Fifteen developed off of the coast of Africa and could become a tropical storm later tonight. Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely in the Cabo Verde Islands. Wind shear will eventually weaken and dissipate this system in the open Atlantic.

