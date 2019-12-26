STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Plenty of warmth in what’s left of 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We saw temperatures surge well above our averages yesterday — and there’s a lot more warmth in the forecast for what’s left of 2019.

Look for another mix of sun and clouds throughout our Thursday with a tiny shower chance later on this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will surge back up around 80 degrees later today with a breezy east wind.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will move in on Friday as our wind direction turns more to the south. The extra moisture will lead to better shower chances Friday through the weekend.

We’ve got one last cold front left in 2019. This front will move in on Monday keeping shower chances in the forecast. Only a small cool down into the low/mid 70s is expected in the wake of this front – that’s still above average for this time of year.