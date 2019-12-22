STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More periods of rain tonight, Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After what was a soggy second half to the weekend, we’re not done with the wet weather just yet.

Periods of rain will continue tonight into Monday and it could come down heavy at times. Some embedded downpours/storms could produce gusty winds. Look for mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions overnight with low temperatures in the low 60s.

Scattered showers will continue on Monday, especially during the afternoon/evening. This storm system will move off to our northeast on Christmas Eve but some extra clouds and few isolated showers will linger.

Partly sunny skies are expected for Christmas Day with only a tiny afternoon sprinkle chance. High temperatures will be warmer in the middle and upper 70s. A quiet and beautiful stretch days will take us through the second half of the holiday week into next weekend.

