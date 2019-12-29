STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Last cold front of the year arrives Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve got one more cold front heading our way in what’s left of 2019 – keeping the chance of showers in the forecast.

We’re tracking some showers around this evening and a few of them will linger into the overnight hours. The south wind will once again keep things mild and muggy with low temperatures tonight only dipping back into the upper 60s.

Monday will be another mostly cloudy, mild and muggy day with the cold front arriving late in the day. Expect some scattered showers, especially during the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Much cooler and drier air will filter in following the cold front. We’ll get some sunshine back for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day but high temperatures both days will only reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees – which is average for this time of year.