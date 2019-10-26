STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: High humidity continues through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scattered downpours continue to drift northeast through the evening. The showers taper off after sunset.

A cold front stalls to the north tomorrow, so the above average temperatures continue for the rest of the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s Sunday afternoon. While it will still be quite humid, there will be less moisture in the upper levels of the atmosphere, so the rain chance will stay at 30% in the afternoon.

That moisture surges back for early next week, and rain chances return to 40% Monday and Tuesday. Not expecting it to cool down at all as we head toward Halloween.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Pablo is still churning in the eastern Atlantic with winds of 60 mph, but stays far away from the U.S.