STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Coolest night of the season so far

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve been tracking cool and dry air filtering in from the north all day today – and now we’re heading into the coolest night of the season so far!

Temperatures will drop fairly quickly this evening with mostly clear skies and a north breeze. Overnight low temps will drop to around 60 degrees with some northern areas likely dipping into the low 50s!

Lots of sunshine on Sunday will help temperatures rally up to around 80 degrees during the afternoon. Veterans Day looks beautiful with more sunshine and high temperatures in the low 80s.

Another cold front will bring more cool and dry air for the middle of next week with only a few showers possible. Deeper atmospheric moisture will bring extra humidity and a few showers by the end of next week.