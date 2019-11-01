STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cold front brings fall back to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is bringing a few spotty showers to the area as it slowly pushes south this morning.

That front will stall to our south, so clouds will linger through the day. Winds from the north will keep highs in the low 80s, which is average for November 1st.

Humidity will be lower today, so it should be a comfortable evening as temperatures slowly fall in the upper 60s overnight.

The rain chance will remain at 10% tomorrow, and highs will still be in the low 80s. A push of cooler and drier air arrives Sunday. We’ll start Sunday in the low 60s and only hit the upper 70s with lots of sunshine in the afternoon.

Warm and humid air returns Monday.

